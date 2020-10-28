Ice Cube says he declined a call from vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Ice Cube has admitted he recently declined a Zoom call involving vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The rapper, who has long been a vocal advocate for racial equality, explained that he did not agree to the call with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike because he was expecting a private call from her which he never received.

“We have spent a lot of time putting A Contract With Black America together and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t gonna be productive,” he explained to a panel on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens.

“I was also promised a call [from Kamala Harris] that I never received. That’s why I feel like I didn’t want to be on that Zoom call. So I felt like our plan is so broad you can’t talk about it with 12 other people who had nothing to do with it,” he continued.

WATCH: @icecube explains he blew off call with @KamalaHarris because he didn't get a personal call with her, and he wanted to talk to people who could "get things done."@claudiajordan : "She's the vice-presidential candidate." https://t.co/CbjTAPo0ke pic.twitter.com/T4evBqfmTi — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 28, 2020

The rapper recently clarified that he is not a Donald Trump supporter after he received backlash for permitting the Republicans to add to his A Contract With Black America campaign.

He launched the CWBA campaign in July to address racism in the US and provide solutions.

President Trump’s campaign team has since implemented elements of CWBA into its freshly unveiled Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan – a strategy to win over black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election on November 3.

Speaking on Hot97 radio recently, the rap mogul explained that the Trump administration contacted him after CWBA went public. “People can always add to it. It’s not my contract. I believe it’s our contract,” Cube said.

He also said that he does not back Trump. However, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to just give his vote to the Democratic party, claiming he’s a “real, true undecided voter” even though he’s voted for the Democrats in every election.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son, Eric, recently tweeted a photoshopped image of 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing fake Trump hats. Ice Cube called out the image as falsified.