Ice Cube sends love to Dr. Dre after rapper is hospitalised with brain aneurysm

Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea have all sent their best wishes to Dr. Dre after the rap mogul was hospitalised with a suspected brain aneurysm.

The hip-hop icon was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital on Tuesday (January 5) where he is said to be in a “stable and lucid” condition, according to TMZ.

He remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with doctors running a series of tests to determine what caused Dre to suffer the bleed on the brain.

Advertisement

“Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body,” wrote Missy Elliott on Twitter.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre,” said his former NWA bandmate Ice Cube.

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Love to Dr. Dre — Flea (@flea333) January 6, 2021

Flea added: “Love to Dr. Dre.”

Advertisement

Other get well soon messages, which you can view below, came from the likes of Ciara, Stevie Van Zandt and LL Cool J.

All positive energy to Dr. Dre. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 6, 2021

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Praying for you Dr. Dre. Praying for a full recovery ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) January 6, 2021

Shortly after his hospitalisation, Dre took to social media to assure fans he’s “doing great”.

On Instagram, he thanked family, friends and fans “for their interest and well wishes”. He wrote that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Last month it was reported that Dr. Dre’s new album was finished. The record would be Dre’s first since he released ‘Compton’ in 2015.

Detroit rapper Page Kennedy hinted that Dre’s longtime friend and collaborator, Eminem, will make an appearance on the new record. Dre has yet to confirm the album’s release date.