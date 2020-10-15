Ice Cube speaks out after Trump adviser thanks him for help with Platinum Plan

Ice Cube has clarified his involvement with the Trump administration’s Platinum Plan after a senior campaign adviser publicly thanked him for his contributions to it.

The Platinum Plan, a four-year initiative, aims to create 3 million new jobs for African-Americans and will see $500 billion injected into black communities.

On October 14, Trump campaign staffer Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout to [Ice Cube] for his willingness to step up and work with [Trump] Administration to help develop” the program.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Pierson’s tweet caught the attention of several notable African-Americans, including actor Don Cheadle and musician Questlove.

until I hear direct from horses mowf….im chillin' —it just hit me that I can't take anything from 🍊's camp at face value. they will slant anything. And what is a PlatinumPlan? — AKT (@questlove) October 14, 2020

In response, Ice Cube — real name O’Shea Jackson — explained that his involvement with the plan relates to his own Contract With Black America initiative.

Ice Cube introduced the CWBA plan, which lobbies lawmakers to implement racial equality policies, back in August.

In a tweet on October 15, he claimed that the Trump administration showed a more enthusiastic response to the CWBA than the democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Ice Cube tweeted.

what "adjustments" specifically? and what's your endgame? https://t.co/72NM5HHrih — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 14, 2020

In response to calls that working with the Trump administration was akin to cooperating with “the darkside”, Ice Cube said that “every side is the Darkside for us here in America.”

“They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

President Trump is yet to comment on Ice Cube’s involvement with the plan.