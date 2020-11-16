Ice Cube to speak at pro-Israel organisation gala following past allegations of antisemitism

Ice Cube will be a headline speaker at the annual gala of pro-Israel organisation the Zionist Organization of America, following backlash in June over tweets that many called antisemitic.

In June, the rapper faced criticism after sharing a number of Tweets including an image of a mural that has previously been condemned as antisemitic. The tweet has since been deleted.

Writing in response at the time, Ice Cube said: “My image was cropped. I get along with every race on the earth.”

My image was cropped. I get along with every race on the earth. https://t.co/vAEDlqpwzx — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

He later tweeted: “This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organisation. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent.”

Now, the ZOA have announced that Ice Cube will be one of the headline speakers at their forthcoming gala, to be held virtually next month.

“‘I gotta say it was a good day’ when my friend Cube readily and happily agreed to speak at our ZOA Gala,” said the organisation’s president Morton Klein in a statement, referencing the rapper’s 1992 single.

In July, Klein said that he and the rapper had formed a friendship, and that they had both condemned racism in a two-hour conversation.

“I, Mort Klein, just had a 2 hour conversation with Ice Cube,” Klein said. “We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools & fighting for Black civil rights. Cube told me he supports condemning Black & all antisemitism & I condemned all racism”

I, Mort Klein, just had a 2 hour conversation with Ice Cube. We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools&fighting for Black civil rights.Cube told me he supports condemning Black&all antisemitism& I condemned all racism — Morton Klein (@MortonAKlein7) July 27, 2020

Shortly before this month’s US presidential election, meanwhile, Ice Cube clarified that he is not a supporter of Donald Trump.

He had faced criticism after Trump’s campaign team implemented elements of his ‘A Contract With Black America’ campaign into its Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan – a strategy to win over black voters.