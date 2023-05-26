Ice Spice calls Taylor Swift the “sweetest person ever”

Ice Spice has called Taylor Swift the “sweetest person ever” after the singer-songwriter complimented her in a recent album announcement.

Yesterday (May 24), Swift announced a deluxe edition of her 10th album ‘Midnights’ dubbed ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ – revealing that Ice Spice would feature on the ‘Karma’ remix.

Ahead of the remix and the expanded edition of the record arriving today, Swift called Ice Spice “incredible” on social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she Tweeted.

After the announcement, Ice Spice showed gratitude for Swift’s kind words, replying: “Sweetest person ever thank u [so much] I love youuu.”

sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜i love yuuuu 🫶 https://t.co/FxGxpsRQRK — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 24, 2023

In addition to the ‘Karma’ remix, a new version of the Lana Del Rey-assisted ‘Snow on the Beach’, featuring extra from Del Ray, is also included deluxe album. Swift also tweeted, “In addition to ‘Karma Ft Ice Spice’… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u Lana.”

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

Fans at Swift’s upcoming New Jersey stadium show tonight (Friday May 26) will have the first opportunity to buy physical copies of ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’.

In a final tweet, the 33-year-old said: “For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30 pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard ‘Midnights’ ‘Vault’ track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!”

‘Karma (Remix)’ is the latest in a long line of high-profile collaborations. In February, she and Bath-born star PinkPantheress went viral with ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’. After that, Nicki Minaj hopped on the ‘Princess Diana’ remix with the Bronx star, and last week Katy Perry expressed her interest to collaborate with the ‘Munch’ rapper whilst being interviewed by Buzzfeed.

Meanwhile, this week saw Steve Nicks thank Taylor Swift for penning ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ as it captured her feelings after losing late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice’s song ‘Like’ was leaked, but the rapper claimed the track was a “throw-away” from her debut EP, ‘Like…?”