Ice Spice confirms ‘Y2K’ album is “finished”

Ice Spice has revealed that her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Y2K’, is “finished”.

Taking to social media last night, the New York rapper took to social media to share an image of herself, which she captioned “i finished recording y2k the album ^.^”

i finished recording y2k the album ^.^ pic.twitter.com/fm9imeHjUg — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 5, 2024

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but Ice Spice has confirmed previously that the record is due for release this year. In January, the rapper also confirmed that a “crazy collaboration” had been “locked in” for the record, though she declined to disclose who she had worked with.

‘Y2K’ will follow the Bronx rapper’s January 2023 EP, ‘Like..?’, which featured viral hits including ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and ‘In Ha Mood’. NME awarded that release four stars, with Thomas Smith praising Ice Spice’s sardonic delivery and level-headed confidence.

“The road is still long for Ice Spice, and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle,” Smith wrote. “On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”