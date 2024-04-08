Ice Spice has been playing album at “full volume” to pass the “car test”

Ice Spice has revealed that she has been playing her forthcoming album at “full volume” in her car to make sure it passes the “car test”.

The ‘In Ha Mood’ singer recently appeared as one of the latest guests on First We Feast’s Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans. During the interview which sees guests make their way through 10 spicy wings while being asked questions.

In the episode, Ice Spice was asked if her songs have to pass a “car test” to which she replied yes, confirming that she as been blasting her new tracks while driving in her car.

“Yes, I’ve been playing the album fully through in the car, volume all the way up,” she told Evans. “It passed, thankfully it passed.”

The rapper – real name Isis Gaston – also shared how she usually begins working on the hook of her tracks before getting to the verses and explained that there was one song on her upcoming debut album ‘Y2K’ that came verse first.

“There is a track on the album, I just launched straight into the verse and there’s not really a hook so I’m excited to hear what the fans think about that,” she explained and added that every song she worked on for the LP made the final cut.

Speaking about all of the songs making the album, Spice explained: “Each song that I work on I really try to make it good enough to put out basically. I don’t really skim through it real quick, I really take my time and I’m just like OK. Every time I work on a song basically, I’m like, ‘This is gonna be released.’ That hasn’t always been in the case but for this album process, that was the case.”

The rapper recently took to social media to reveal that her deubt album is finished. A release date and track list for ‘Y2K’ has yet to be revealed but Spice previously confirmed that the record is due for release this year.

In January, the rapper also confirmed that a “crazy collaboration” had been “locked in” for the record, though she declined to disclose who she had worked with.

‘Y2K’ will follow the Bronx rapper’s January 2023 EP, ‘Like..?’, which featured viral hits including ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and ‘In Ha Mood’. NME awarded that release four stars, with Thomas Smith praising Ice Spice’s sardonic delivery and level-headed confidence.

“The road is still long for Ice Spice, and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle,” Smith wrote. “On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”