Ice Spice spotted shooting new music video in Miami

Ice Spice has been seen shooting a new music video for a song she previewed last week.

Earlier this month, the Bronx rapper shared a funny snippet of an unreleased song produced by her friend and longtime producer RiotUSA. In it, she rapped the viral line: “Think you the shit, bitch / You not even the fart / I be going hard / I’m breaking they hearts, like.”

Now, behind-the-scenes photos and videos have surfaced showing Spice shooting the music video for the unnamed song in Miami’s South Beach. In them, you can see the rapper do her signature twerk on a podium for a crowd before jumping in and dancing with them.

Advertisement

In one scene, she stands outside a 24-hour corner shop, rapping additional lines from the track: “We in the room playing dress-up / She must of thought she could catch up […] / She want smoke but I ain’t her mami / Bitches can’t stand me.”

Some fans believe the snippet was released as an indirect response to an alleged diss track Latto made for the ‘Munch’ star. The Clay County rapper dropped a teaser of an unreleased song of her own in which she rapped: “Every time you book me with them hoes, it gon’ be big drama / 20 black Suburbans we pull up like Sunday service / I just wan’ her one-on-one – I don’t why she so nervous?”

Latto didn’t openly say who she was talking about, but you can see the music video for Ice Spice and Rema‘s ‘Pretty Girl’ playing in the background. This is what made fans think the diss track was about Spice.

Advertisement

Last year, the Bronx rapper rose to mainstream acclaim after she scored four Billboard Top 10 hits with the likes of PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. Spice joined forces with the latter on the now Grammy-nominated single ‘Barbie World’, which featured on the highly-acclaimed soundtrack for Barbie, ‘Barbie: The Album’. The last single Ice Spice released was the aforementioned ‘Pretty Girl’ with self-described “afro-rave” star Rema last October.

In January 2020, she dropped her debut EP ‘Like.. ?’, on which NME hailed the rapper for appearing “unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”

Elsewhere, the music video for ‘Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2’ – Spice’s popular collaboration with PinkPantheress – was the fourth most watched music video on YouTube in the UK last year.