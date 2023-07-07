Ice Spice on her relationship with Taylor Swift: “She gives me so much advice”

Ice Spice has revealed the extent of her friendship with Taylor Swift, calling the pop titan her mentor who gives her “so much advice”.

The Bronx native featured on the remix for Swift’s viral 2022 ‘Midnights’ track, ‘Karma’, back in May this year. On the same day, Ice Spice joined the ‘Love Story’ singer on stage at her New Jersey gig to perform their duet live. Since then, the rapper has sung Swift’s praises, recently tweeting that Swift is “the sweetest person ever.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, Ice Spice was asked about her relationship with Swift ahead of her UK festival debut at Wireless today (July 7). She told the interviewer how “surreal” it was to find out Taylor Swift listens to her debut EP ‘Like… ?’ during the rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour.

Advertisement

“I was like: ‘You fuck with my project? Like, what?’,” Ice Spice said. “She’s so sweet – I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice – we talk all the time and she’s so funny… But I can’t say what she be telling me.”

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage for a third night at The Eras Tour 🧡#EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/D1ADD5ykMX — The Spice Room (@thespiceeroom) May 29, 2023

Taylor Swift said that the collaboration between her and Ice Spice happened because her team reached out and said, “Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.”

It was reported and speculated that Swift invited Ice to appear on ‘Karma’ due to the controversial statements made by then-boyfriend The 1975’s Matt Healy about the 23-year-old. The Guardian reported that they were not allowed to ask anything about Healy’s remarks or the theory at all.

Ice Spice also spoke about her recent collaborations with Nicki Minaj in the interview. The Queens rapper joined Ice for her remix of ‘Princess Diana’ and the two’s rendition of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ – now called ‘Barbie World’ – for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

“[Minaj] be telling me to learn from her mistakes – just watching her in general,” Ice Spice said. “If you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do. I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly – it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her.”

Advertisement

Today, Ice Spice will perform at Wireless Festival where Playboi Carti, Lancey Foux and more are also set to appear.

Meanwhile, the BET Award-nominated rapper and fellow rising star Doechii have been announced as the opening acts for Doja Cat‘s upcoming US tour. ‘The Scarlet Tour’ will stop at 24 cities, kicking in San Francisco on Halloween and ending in Chicago on December 13. You can find tickets here.