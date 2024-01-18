Ice Spice sued for alleged copyright infringement

Ice Spice is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over her 2023 single ‘In Ha Mood’.

According to Rolling Stone, two musicians have filed a lawsuit against the New York City rapper (real name Isis Naija Gaston), claiming that the song infringes on the copyright of their track ‘In That Mood’.

The latter release is by Brooklyn rapper/songwriter Duval ‘D.Chamberz’ Chamberlain and Bronx sound engineer/producer Kenley ‘Kass The Producer’ Carmenate.

In the complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, the pair allege that Gaston and her producer Riot “copied” the name, hook, chorus, phrasing and tempo of ‘In That Mood’ without permission or giving credit.

The lawsuit claimed that the two songs “are so strikingly similar that they cannot be purely coincidental”.

It stated: “The similarities between ‘In Ha Mood’ and ‘In That Mood’ – including the key phrase used in the chorus and repeated in a substantially similar manner numerous times throughout both songs – are such that it is simply not reasonable to believe that ‘In Ha Mood’ could have been created without having heard ‘In That Mood’ first.”

‘In That Mood’ was released as a single in early 2022. Chamberlain first used it in an Instagram post in August of the previous year. The song later appeared on D.Chamberz’ album ‘Boom Bap 2 Drill Rap’.

Additionally, Chamberlain claimed that he’d performed ‘In That Mood’ publicly at least three dozen times in New York and other states such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida.

The lawsuit alleged: “Upon information and belief, Ice Spice, Riot, and/or members of their creative teams were present for certain public performances of In That Mood during the relevant time period.

“Furthermore, Plaintiffs are well-known in the rap and hip-hop community and share a substantial number of undeniable connections with Defendants.”

Chamberlain and Carmenate are seeking damages through the lawsuit. It is reported that Ice Spice’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Last September, Ice Spice won the Best New Artist award at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She also achieved four Billboard Top 10 hits with the likes of PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

The rapper teamed up with the latter on the now Grammy-nominated single ‘Barbie World’, which features on the highly-acclaimed soundtrack for Barbie, ‘Barbie: The Album’.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice has recently been seen shooting a new music video in Miami, Florida for a song she previewed earlier this month.