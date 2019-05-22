Ice-T “almost shot” an Amazon delivery driver

He thinks Amazon staff should wear uniforms

Ice-T has told Amazon that it should ensure its delivery workers wear uniforms after he “almost shot” a person approaching his house on Monday night (May 20).

The rapper sent a tweet to the company as a warning after he became concerned about a someone creeping around outside his home.

“Message To Amazon,” he wrote yesterday (May 21). “Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it….. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

The 61-year-old, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, did not say whether he was expecting a delivery.

Dave Clark, head of operations at Amazon, tweeted the musician back, writing: “Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion.

“We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

Ice-T last released music with his metal band, Body Count, in 2017. His last solo outing was 2006’s ‘Gangsta Rap’.

In other news, last year T seemingly bowed to online pressure by eating a bagel and sipping coffee for the first time ever.

The rapper and actor had caused a stir online after revealing that he had never consumed a bagel or drunk a cup of coffee – despite portraying a cop in the NYC-based crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for almost 20 years.