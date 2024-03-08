Ice-T blasts Keir Starmer after falling for fake story: “F this clown”

Ice–T has hit out at Keir Starmer after the rapper fell for a fake online interview with the Labour leader.

On Wednesday (March 6), the parody X/Twitter account Women For Wes – named after Labour politician Wes Streeting – shared a section of an interview allegedly given by Starmer.

In the caption, WFW wrote: “Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing backlash online after criticising Ice-T (@FINALLEVEL) in a magazine interview, describing the Law & Order star as ‘corrosive’ and someone whose online conduct may encite [sic] his followers to ‘seriously hurt’ others.”

Advertisement

The politician was asked in the spoof article to provide an example of a public figure he found “corrosive” to society, particularly young people. He responded: “Ice-T.”

The faux Starmer continued: “My son is fifteen. He loves computer games. Vic [Starmer’s wife] likes to keep an eye on our kids’ social media accounts to make sure they’re safe, and one day she comes to me and shows me my son’s Twitter profile.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing backlash online after criticising Ice-T (@FINALLEVEL) in a magazine interview, describing the Law & Order star as “corrosive” and someone whose online conduct may encite his followers to “seriously hurt” others.#FLTG pic.twitter.com/1qflScpv6N — Women for Wes (@Women4Wes) March 6, 2024

“He’s been sharing all this truly vile stuff from some man called Ice-T.”

‘Starmer’ added: “I soon discovered that he’s an American entertainer – rapper, actor, whatever else – and he was running a network of abusive users online called the Final Level Twitter Gang.

“He posted all sorts of rubbish: swear words, illegal activities. It was affecting the way my son was behaving. We had to take his phone off him.”

Advertisement

Later, Ice-T spotted the post but seemingly failed to notice that the conversation within was fake. He reshared the tweet along with the message: “Oh Shit!! We’re FAMOUS! The FLTG struck a nerve! You all gotta read this… F this clown 🤡.”

Check out the post here:

Oh Shit!! We’re FAMOUS! The FLTG struck a nerve! You all gotta read this… F this clown 🤡 https://t.co/uix7KLdh8n — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 6, 2024

Ice-T has not acknowledged that the post was a joke at the time of writing.

In other news, Body Count and Ice-T are set to embark on a UK and European headline tour later this year. The forthcoming run of dates, dubbed ‘Merciless’, will include a show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum in London on June 30. Find any remaining tickets here.

The tour is named after the metal band’s upcoming album of the same name, which is expected to arrive this year through Century Media Records. Body Count’s most recent full-length effort, ‘Carnivore’, was released in 2020.