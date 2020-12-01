Ice T has stressed the importance of wearing face coverings, revealing that his father-in-law was an anti-masker before being admitted to ICU with COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (November 29), the Los Angeles rapper shared an image of his wife Nicole ‘Coco Marie’ Austin’s dad in his hospital bed, having previously contracted the virus.

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” he wrote, explaining that he spent 40 days in intensive care after developing pneumonia in both lungs.

“Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now,” he added before signing off with the hashtag #COVIDisNotAGame. You can see that post below.

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

In response to a fan, who said “some of us gotta learn the hard way”, T tweeted: “Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. ‘Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this s—…..’ I heard him loud and clear!”

“Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin,” he replied to another follower, adding: “I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma.”

Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. “Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..” I heard him loud and clear! https://t.co/RFUC0fnrkz — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin. https://t.co/uB4KUQXSXx — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

