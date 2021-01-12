Ice-T has provided one of the latest updates on the condition of Dr. Dre after the rapper, producer and music mogul was hospitalised last week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dre said in an Instagram update on January 6 (which was posted after he was admitted to hospital) that he was “doing great” and that he hoped to be “back home soon”.

After reports emerged yesterday (January 11) which claimed that Dre is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, Ice-T shared an update on Dre in the form of an Instagram post in which he revealed that he’d spoken to the rapper.

“Just talked to the homie @drdre,” he wrote in a post accompanying an image of Dre. “He’s doing good and hopefully he’ll be home soon..”

Ice-T added: “But let’s keep him in our prayers. For a full recovery.”

According to TMZ, doctors are keeping Dre in the ICU so they can carry on running “a battery of tests to get to the root problem” and as a precaution in case he suffers another aneurysm. It is still currently unknown what caused the first aneurysm.

After the news broke last week that Dre had been hospitalised, a number of stars showed their support for him.

“Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter, while his former NWA bandmate Ice Cube said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”