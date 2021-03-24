Iceage share celebratory visuals for new single ‘Shelter Song’

Danish punks Iceage have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming album ‘Seek Shelter’ in the form of the emotional ‘Shelter Song’.

You can watch a video for the track below, which was directed by longtime collaborator Catherine Pattinama Coleman and is inspired by the relationships between family and friends.

“As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with” Coleman said. “So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts.

Advertisement

“After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester.

“In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.”

Iceage shared details of their forthcoming album last month, along with the second single from the record, ‘Vendetta’.

The nine-track LP is the Danish five-piece’s first in three years following their 2018 record ‘Beyondless’ and it comes out on May 7.

Advertisement

‘Vendetta’ followed their previous comeback single ‘The Holding Hand’, which the band shared earlier in February, and their coronavirus-themed track ‘Lockdown Blues’ which was released last April at the start of the pandemic.