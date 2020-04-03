Iceage share new song ‘Lockdown Blues’ inspired by coronavirus

Danish punks Iceage have released new track ‘Lockdown Blues’, inspired by the restrictions on mass gatherings introduced throughout the world in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Confined domestic quarantine/How the itching for lost touch is deafening,” sings the band’s Elias Bender Rønnenfelt on the track.

Watch a lyric video for the new track below:

Advertisement

‘Lockdown Blues’ marks the first new music from the band since 2018, in which they released fourth studio album ‘Beyondless’ and two non-album tracks as part of a split with tourmates Black Lips.

In a statement, the band say the new track was written “in the wake of the lockdown on gatherings, borders, schools and life as we know it,” and is an attempt at “addressing this troubled new reality” as daily life changes drastically in many parts of the globe.

“We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirits in the face of adversity.”

“Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised.”

Advertisement

Profits from the sale of the track on Bandcamp will go directly to Médecins Sans Frontières.