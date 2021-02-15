Iced Earth’s singer and bassist quit band “in response to recent events and circumstances”

Iced Earth‘s Stu Block and Luke Appleton have announced that they’re leaving the metal band.

The vocalist and bassist respectively took to social media earlier today (February 15) to share separate statements regarding their departures.

“In response to recent events and circumstances, I have notified Iced Earth’s management and [guitarist] Jon [Schaffer] that I will be resigning as the Iced Earth bassist with immediate effect,” Appleton wrote. “I would like to thank everyone who has sent me their support and love during this difficult time. Thank you!!!”

Block went into a little more detail, writing: “Well, there are times and events when you have to take stock and re-evaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future. ​That being said I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect.

“Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It’s the best decision in many ways for my personal / professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper. Much love and respect to you all.”

He concluded: “Don’t fret! Stay tuned for some exciting things to come! Time to embark upon a new chapter. Be good to each other.”

Block and Appleton’s announcements follow the news that Iced Earth guitarist, Jon Schaffer was arrested for his alleged participation in the US Capitol riots last month.

He has been charged with engaging in violence in a restricted building and disorderly conduct, among other crimes. Indystar reported he faces six charges in total.

The artist was photographed at the riot wearing a hat proclaiming his lifetime membership to the Oath Keepers, a far-right group deemed an extremist organisation by the Southern Poverty Law Centre.

In the wake of Schaffer’s alleged involvement, the remaining members of Iced Earth released a statement via bassist Luke Appleton’s Instagram account denouncing the actions of the rioters.

“Some of you have been concerned by our silence, which we understand. We needed some time to properly process the information and find out some facts before we made a statement,” they wrote.

“We absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.”