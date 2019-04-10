Even more acts added to growing Iceland Airwaves 2019 line-up

The annual Reykjavík music showcase will take place in November

A host of acts have been added to the growing line-up for Iceland Airwaves 2019 – check out the latest names to join the festival bill below.

The Reykjavík-hosted music showcase will return from November 6-9 and will be held in a host of venues in the Icelandic capital, with “the very best local talent [playing alongside] forward-thinking acts from all around the world” across the four days.

The second wave of acts for Iceland Airwaves 2019 has been announced today (April 10), with a number of artists joining the likes of Mac DeMarco, Whitney and Shame on the bill. Notable new additions include Girl In Red, Penelope Isles and JFDR – you can see the full list below.

Alyona Alyona (UA)

Bessie Turner (UK)

Blanco White (UK)

Free Love (UK)

Gabríel Ólafs

girl in red (NO)

Glass Museum (BE)

Hrím

Hugar

Ivan Dorn (UA)

JFDR

Kælan Mikla

Mammút

Niklas Paschburg (DE)

Ólöf Arnalds

Penelope Isles (UK)

Pip Blom (NL)

Pottery (CA)

Seabear

Siv Jakobsen (NO)

Svavar Knútur

Warmduscher (UK)

Tickets are on sale now, as are a variety of travel packages – you can check out the options here.

“For 2019, Iceland Airwaves returns to the ‘heart’ of the festival: shining light on Iceland’s stars and the world’s best emerging talent – all within the friendly atmosphere of downtown Reykjavik,” Will Larnach-Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Iceland Airwaves, said.

“Whether you’re a festival newcomer or a seasoned industry professional, Iceland Airwaves is the best long weekend for music lovers there is. Last year, we welcomed visitors from over 60 countries, we expect even more again this year.”

A playlist comprised of tracks by artists who are playing at Iceland Airwaves 2019 is also available to listen to ahead of the festival.