Iceland Airwaves 2019: Whitney, Pottery and Joe and The Shitboys close out Reykjavik festival

Iceland Airwaves 2019 concluded last night (Nov 9) with a final night of stellar live music from Whitney, Of Monsters and Men, Pottery and more.

Following sets from Mac DeMarco, Shame, John Grant, Girl In Red and more – the Reykjavik festival came to a close on Saturday night with a final night of music.

At Gaukurinn, Faroe Island punks Joe and The Shitboys brought a riotous energy to the cult venue. Describing themselves as “bisexual vegans” from the off, the frantic punk group raced through songs from their 10-minute debut album ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes’.

Led by the eponymous Joe – who writhes and jokes with the audience throughout – the group advocate Veganism and equality in songs like ‘If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With Your Dog’ and ‘Life Is Great You Suck’, and covered Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Sleep Now In The Fire’ for their closing song.

New talent was on the schedule throughout the day, with electro-pop purveyor Otha and 4AD singer Velvet Negroni both performing early evening sets at the KEX Hostel, Glasgow’s ‘Free Love’ and Montreal post-punks Pottery both performing across the city on the festival’s final night.

Fresh off the release of their second album, ‘Forever Turned Around’, Chicago indie-folk Whitney closed out proceedings at the Reykjavik Art Museum on Saturday night. New songs like ‘Rhododendron’, ‘Giving Up and ‘Valleys (My Love)’ paired effortlessly with debut album cuts like ‘No Woman’, ‘Golden Days’ and more.

The duo – fleshed out to an impressive seven-piece line-up for their live performances – were performing in Iceland for the first time, and even found time for two covers: first of NRBQ’s ‘Magnets’, and then of Allen Toussaint’s ‘Southern Nights’.

Over at Valshöllin, Icelandic natives Of Monsters and Men closed out the weekend with a huge homecoming show, playing songs from their three released albums – 2011’s ‘My Head Is An Animal’, 2015’s ‘Beneath The Skin’ and their recently released album ‘Fever Dream’.

Stay tuned to NME.com for more coverage from Iceland Airwaves 2019