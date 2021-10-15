Iceland Airwaves announce livestream festival ‘Live From Reykjavík’

The organisers of Iceland Airwaves have announced a livestream festival in place of this year’s major event

The one day global event ‘Live From Reykjavík’, will be held on November 6, after Iceland Airwaves was moved to November 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second year that the livestream has been held after last year’s Airwaves event was also postponed.

Acts on the bill include John Grant, Ásgeir, Laufey, GDRN, Daughters of Reykjavík, BSÍ.

LIVE FROM REYKJAVÍK 2021

SATURDAY NOV 6

1 NIGHT • 4 VENUES • 16 BANDS

GLOBAL LIVESTREAM • LIVE SHOWS DOWNTOWN

ON SALE WEDNESDAY OCT 20https://t.co/kHboZObM2m#LiveFromReykjavík pic.twitter.com/qE9PrYQ1FF — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) October 15, 2021

These artists and many more will perform in such Iceland Airwaves-affiliated venues as Iðnó, Gamla Bío, Gaukurinn and Frikirkjan.

The stream will open live at 8pm GMT (9pm BST) on Saturday, November 6 and remain open for 24 hours from that time.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, (October 20), with pre-sale to the Iceland Airwaves mailing list available on Tuesday (October 19).

More information and tickets will be available from here.

Last year’s event featured performances from the likes of Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Hatari, Júníus Meyvant and ‘Think About Things’ hitmaker Daði Freyr.

Reviewing last year’s event, NME‘s Thomas Smith described it “as a thrilling reminder of festival fun” and it highlighted “a community spirit that others could learn from”.

He added: “This array of music is a bittersweet reminder of what has been taken from us this year – the kind of communal moments that provide solace and joy to a music-loving nation. But Live From Reykjavík has set the bar for what a live streamed festival can achieve; highlighting both emerging and established names, providing unreplicable sessions and the power of a community’s can-do spirit.”

Meanwhile, Iceland Airwaves will now go ahead on November 2-5, 2022.