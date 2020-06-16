Iceland Airwaves “back in business” as Daði Freyr joins 2020 lineup

Eurovision star Daði Freyr has joined the lineup for Iceland Airwaves 2020, with the event still set to take place amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Reykjavik festival will welcome the previously announced acts Metronomy, Courtney Barnett, The Murder Capital, Squid and more between November 4-7.

Earlier today (June 16), organisers confirmed that they were “back in business” while announcing the new addition of Freyr to their bill. This comes after Iceland re-opened its borders yesterday (June 15) having sufficiently tackled the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the ‘Think About Things’ musician told his followers that he would be “debuting a completely new live setup” with his sixth Iceland Airwaves performance. “Bring your danceshoes, it’s gonna get hot,” he wrote.

Iceland Airwaves MD Will Larnach-Jones said: “Iceland has been carefully monitoring the global COVID-19 situation closely, both at home and aboard, and the cases in Iceland are now low enough to safely reinstate the return of international visitors to their shores.

“The festival is set to deliver a great experience in a safe environment, and we are feeling very optimistic for an amazing end of year. For Daði Freyr to return for an exclusive show at Airwaves is certainly adding to the excitement.”

With the current health crisis continuing to disrupt live music, Iceland Airwaves 2020 is just one of just a few European festivals to be given the go-ahead this year. Earlier today, EXIT Festival confirmed a host of new names for its August event.

Tickets for Iceland Airwaves 2020 can be purchased here.

Daði Freyr had been due to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus. His entry track ‘Think About Things’, however, has become a viral hit in recent months.