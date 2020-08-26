Iceland Airwaves festival moves to 2021 and announces new acts

Iceland Airwaves festival has confirmed it will move to 2021, after organisers previously claimed that the event would still take place this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reykjavik event will now take place from Wednesday 3 – Saturday 6th November 2021, with a line-up led by the likes of Metronomy, Daði Freyr and Dry Cleaning.

New additions to the bill announced today (August 26) include the likes of Porridge Radio and the alt K-Pop group Balming Tiger.

Iceland Airwaves Festival organisers confirmed in a statement: “Recently, to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic head on, Icelandic authorities implemented stricter measures around mass gatherings, social distancing, testing and arrival into the country.

“The Iceland Airwaves team is committed to doing our part in stopping the spread of the virus. It’s of the utmost importance that we ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and that we follow all regulations.

“Unfortunately, these new measures make proceeding with this year’s festival impossible. We reviewed many scenarios: with social distancing; with lower attendance; with less venues. We returned to the same answer: there was no feasible solution to deliver the festival safely for 2020.

“With all the above in consideration, Iceland Airwaves will move to 2021.”

All ticket-holders for the 2020 event will be able to transfer their tickets over to next year’s edition, while new tickets can be purchased here.