Iceland Airwaves festival postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Iceland Airwaves festival has been postponed until 2022.

In a statement on the festival’s website today (September 2), organisers said: “Due to new and ongoing COVID-19 measures imposed by the Icelandic Government, Iceland Airwaves has been postponed to 2022.”

Organisers added: “In regards to line up for 2022, we hope that most of the bands can join us next year, but news on this will follow shortly, as discussions with each band will be on a case by case basis, contingent on their availability and their needs.

“If you hold a ticket for 2021 and wish to attend Iceland Airwaves 2022, you do not need to do anything, your ticket for 2021 will still be valid. The same applies if you were kind enough to roll your ticket over from 2020. That is also valid.”

The new dates for the festival will be November 2- 5 2022. The festival have said all ticket refunds should be made here.

The festival, which also cancelled its 2020 edition due to COVID-19 concerns last August, was due to return to Reykjavík this November.

The likes of Metronomy, Daði Freyr, Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange and Dry Cleaning were announced to be playing the festival last year.

In place of its cancelled traditional festival, Iceland Airwaves held a special ‘Live From Reykjavík’ livestream event last November.

Reviewing the show, NME said that “only a festival with such a strong community spirit and ethos such as this could pull off something like this,” adding: “Hosted over two consecutive days, the ticketed stream – which offered over four hours per day of music performances – gave a window into the Icelandic scene without compromise.

“Sure, there’s no sweaty mosh-pits and bustling queues to get into a buzzy venue, but instead a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate view of musicians at the top of their game. Basically, there’s no tall bloke standing in your way – it’s just pure musical goodness.”