Icelandic songwriter Prins Póló dies aged 45

Icelandic songwriter Prins Póló had died at the age of 45 from cancer.

Póló, whose real name was Svavar Pétur Eysteinsson, was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2018 [via Iceland Review]. His death was announced last Thursday (September 29).

Eysteinsson’s last music release was a joint EP with S.H. Draumur called ‘Sjoppan’, which was shared in September. His latest Prins Póló album, ‘Falskar Minningar’, was released in 2020.

Ruv.is reported that Eysteinsson played in bands during his career including Múldýrið, Rúnk, and Skakkamanage, before going solo under the name Prins Póló.

“Posters with text from his songs have become popular in homes and cafés around Iceland, as has food he created and marketed under the names Bulsur (grain-based sausages) and Bopp (like popcorn, except made with Icelandic barley),” the publication added.

“Svavar Pétur and his wife, Berglind Häsler, ran accommodation and cultural operations at Karlsstaðir in Berufjörður. He leaves behind three children: Hrólfur Steinn, Aldís Rún, and Elísa.”

Tributes have been sent to remember the late musician including from Islendingadagurinn (Icelandic Festival of Manitoba). Festival organisers wrote: “‘Líf Ertu Að Grínast’, ‘Life, are you kidding me?’ Very sad to hear of the passing of our friend @Prinspolo We were honoured to host him at Islendingadagurinn this year and will cherish the memories and music he left behind.”

A fan on Twitter wrote: “RIP Svavar. A Prins amongst men. Really sad day for Iceland and Icelandic music”, while another said: “Svavar Pétur was a unique artist. Condolences to family and friends.”

Elsewhere, Haraldur Thorleifsson of the Icelandic act Önnu Jónu Son wrote: “Svavar was going to come to my place for karaoke on Saturday. He was going to do stand-up first. He had all kinds of plans. Now we have to laugh and sing and make and play for the dear prince.”

He then shared a video of a performance Póló did of his song ‘París Norðursins’, filmed live at Kex Hostel in Reykjavik during Iceland Airwaves 2014.

