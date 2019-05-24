Watch Iceland’s Hatari collaborate with Palestinian artist Bashar Murad on new song

It comes after the group controversially waved Palestinian flags at Eurovision 2019

Icelandic group Hatari have teamed up with Palestinian artist Bashar Murad on new song ‘KLEFI / SAMED (صامد)’.

Following news that Hatari could face punishment after causing controversy by waving Palestinian flags on screen during their performance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the anti-capitalist/pro-Palestine group have now teamed up with Murad to sing about liberation and freedom on ‘KLEFI / SAMED (صامد)’ – watch the video below.

The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, while Madonna caused a stir with her divisive and politically-charged performance at the final. She wasn’t alone, with Icelandic BDSM punk band Hatari also breaking the competition’s strict apolitical policies by holding up banners bearing the word “Palestine” and the colours of their flag while their vote was announced – before cameras quickly cut away.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political event and this directly contradicts the contest rule,” organisers stated. “The banners were quickly removed and the consequences of this action will be discussed by the reference group [the contest’s executive board] after the contest.”

After being chosen, Hatari announced plans to protest against Israel on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest, despite the fact that it would violate the rules of the competition.

Meanwhile, it turns out the UK got even fewer points than first thought in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Rice, who finished last with ‘Bigger Than Us’, won 16 points during Saturday’s (May 18) competition in Tel Aviv.

But the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Rice in fact received 11 points after an incorrect calculation was made. The dismissal of a Belarussian jury led to a substitute score being created, which resulted in the error.