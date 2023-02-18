Icona Pop team up with Galantis for new single ‘I Want You’

Icona Pop have returned with a new single, ‘I Want You’, featuring Galantis.

The song is expected to be the first taste of a new album, which, per a press release, the Swedish duo are currently putting the finishing touches to.

Check out ‘I Want You’ below:

The duo, made up of Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, left Los Angeles as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning and returned to Stockholm. There, they found themselves going back to the studio “where it all started”, pushing them to re-engage with their electronic and alternative roots.

“We got back to what we love,” said Jawo. “It was the quietest period we’ve experienced in ten-plus years, so it’s crazy we made such danceable music. We felt the need to do something more up-tempo.”

Icona Pop haven’t released an album since 2013’s ‘This Is… Icona Pop’, which spawned the global smash hit ‘I Love It’, featuring Charli XCX. They have released several stand-alone singles in that time, including 2019’s ‘Emergency’.

Courting recently released a cover of ‘I Love It’ after it “accidentally became a live staple” on their previous tour. “It is silly, shouty, faithful, and a mere drop of water in the ocean of how much we adore Charli XCX. We are forever grateful for her artistry,” they told DIY.

Charli XCX previously dubbed the hit as “one of the most annoying songs in the world but it’s kind of cool.”