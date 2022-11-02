Iconic Glasgow nightclub Archaos to be turned into student accommodation

The site of the iconic Archaos nightclub in Glasgow is set to house new student accommodation, according to developers.

As Mixmag reports, the popular city centre venue – located on Queen Street – closed its doors back in 2007. It had long been rumoured that the space could be reopening as a club, but those plans were ultimately shelved due to the “extremely poor condition” of the vacant building (via Glasgow World).

Property developer CA Ventures is now looking to transform the spacious ground floor into retail or other commercial uses. It’s said that the floors above will be made into student halls.

“These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a currently derelict site,” said a representative from CA Ventures.

“They will serve to provide much-needed student accommodation in a building which has lain empty since 2007 and which, due to its condition, provide limited options for redevelopment.”

They continued: “We envisage this site as a perfect opportunity to add to the vibrant community of students currently living in central Glasgow, benefitting local shops.”

According to the proposals, the new accommodation would house 230 students overall from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University and City of Glasgow College.

Two statutory consultations will be held for the project – the first being today (November 2) and the second on December 1 – as part of the pre-application consultation process. A planning application is set to be submitted towards the end of 2022.

Should planning permission be approved, developers are aiming for work to begin on the site at some point next year.

Producer/DJ Hudson Mohawke, who is from Glasgow, told Vice in 2015 that Archaos was his first-ever nightclub experience. “[It] did quite notorious, nasty under-18 nights,” he recalled to the outlet.