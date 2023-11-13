Iconic ‘The Snowman’ David Bowie scarf now for sale

Replications of the snowman scarf that David Bowie once wore during his famous introduction to the 1982 adaptation of The Snowman is now available for purchase.

The brand NotJust Clothing revealed their Christmas collection, featuring The World of The Snowman™ branded items. Some of the items include a festive jumper, scarf and blanket inspired by Raymond Briggs’ iconic and best-loved picture book, The Snowman, which was first published in 1978.

The legendary scarf – which is priced at £19.99 – was inspired by the one seen on Bowie which he wore in his own attic during the filmed introduction to The Snowman when the animation was first broadcast in the US.

Advertisement

For years fans of the beloved Christmas animation have searched for the garment, with Bowie’s own son, Duncan Jones, rediscovering the original scarf last year.

Brian Harding, who produced Bowie’s introduction for the film, shared the story behind the scarf in an X/Twitter thread upon Jones’ discovery.

“The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation. She came onto the set and presented it to David. When filming was over, David asked very politely if he could keep the scarf to give to his son, Zowie,” he wrote.

The story continued: “This was the only fee he charged for the filming and I believe he offered his services for personal reasons. He was charming throughout and totally professional. I am glad that the scarf found its way to the destination he intended: from the dude to another dude.”

Advertisement

Speaking of the collaboration and iconic item in a press release, Notjust founder Mike Harding said: “We’re back with an official range celebrating The Snowman, the country’s most adored Christmas animation.”

He continued: “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without him and we couldn’t be prouder to team up with The Snowman team to immortalise the late Raymond Briggs’ iconic Christmas character who warms the nation’s hearts every festive season, in a collection of premium and carefully crafted knitwear that gives back to charity with every sale.”

50 per cent of the proceeds from each sale shall be donated to St Barnabas Hospices, trading as Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, a charity of which Raymond Briggs was a friend and patron.

In other Bowie news, former The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst recently shared how Bowie’s ‘Low’ was a template for both him and Robert Smith.

Speaking to NME, Tolhurst said: “I can remember going to a party when I was 19, hearing ‘Sound and Vision’ and thinking this is everything I want a pop single to be because it’s catchy, it’s lovely but it’s also much deeper and darker.”

He continued: “I was watching people and thinking it’s great to dance to and it makes you feel good, but there’s something more there too. I knew that was what I wanted to do with music. I wanted to do something that was accessible but can give you that feeling as well. Bowie’s ‘Low’ was a template for me and I know it was for Robert as well. We played Bowie songs a lot when we started. I still listen to ‘Low’ probably once every couple of weeks.”