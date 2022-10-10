Iconic Wolverhampton venue Civic Halls to reopen as The Halls in 2023

Iconic Wolverhampton venue The Civic Halls is set to to reopen in 2023 as part of a complex called The Halls.

In June next year, The Halls – which encompasses the 3,500 capacity room The Civic and 1,300 capacity The Wulfrun – will reopen, seeing the return of a Grade II listed venue that hosted Nirvana, David Bowie and more prior to its closure in December 2015.

Of the reopening, AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer said: “Having hosted artists

from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey who

debuted his first solo performance post The Smiths at ‘The Halls,’ it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special.

“I saw The Clash perform here in 1978 and it was an event that forever cemented my love of music. We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage.”

City of Wolverhampton Council’s Ian Brookfield added: ”A beloved part of our city for multiple generations, it was vital for us to bring on the right partner – a partner that understands and respects the role The Halls play in the hearts of Wolverhampton citizens.

“We’re thrilled to be working with AEG Presents on this, who understand the venue’s rich

heritage and share our vision of reimagining an iconic institution that will continue to bring joy to the lives of locals for years to come, helping shape our city centre, creating jobs and

boosting local businesses.”

Before the venue’s grand reopening in June 2023, a test event is set to take place next spring.

In London, another new venue has also just opened. Outernet London is “a billion-pound immersive media, music and culture district” that will be located on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road, encompassing the new live music venue, HERE at Outernet.