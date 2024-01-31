iDKHOW announces 2024 UK and European tour

iDKHOW (I Don’t Know How But They Found Me) has announced a UK and European tour for this summer – find all the details below.

Singer-songwriter Dallon Weekes (formerly of Panic! At The Disco) will take his solo project on the road this year in support of his second album, ‘Gloom Division’, which is set for release on February 23 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Kicking off in Berlin on June 16, the ‘Gloomtown Tour’ is also scheduled to visit Cologne, Brussels, Wiesbaden, Amsterdam and Paris before iDKHOW touches down in the UK later that month.

Advertisement

The artist is due to play headline shows at SWX in Bristol (June 28), the O2 Ritz in Manchester (29), SWG3 in Glasgow (30) and the O2 Institute in Birmingham (July 2) ahead of a final concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (3).

Announcing the tour on social media earlier this week, iDKHOW wrote: “Greetings from Gloomtown: You have waited patiently for this and now the day has finally arrived.

“UK/Europe, we would like to humbly invite you to the GLOOMTOWN TOUR. Filled with everything GLOOM DIVISION could possibly offer, this event will be coming to various locations across the United Kingdom and Continental Europe to give you a night like no other.”

UK/Europe, we would like to humbly invite you to the GLOOMTOWN TOUR. Filled with everything GLOOM DIVISION could possibly offer, this event will be coming to various locations across the United Kingdom and Continental Europe to give you a night like no other. — iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) January 29, 2024

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 2) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. You can see the full list of UK and European dates in the post above.

iDKHOW’s 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

28 – SWX, Bristol

29 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

30 – SWG3, Glasgow

Advertisement

JULY

02 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

03 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

The forthcoming ‘Gloom Division’ will serve as the follow-up to iDKHOW’s 2020 debut album ‘Razzmatazz’. It’ll feature the singles ‘Gloomtown Brats’, ‘What Love?’ and ‘Infatuation’.

Last September, iDKHOW parted ways with drummer Ryan Seaman “after a series of broken trusts”. Weekes also confirmed at the time that he’d completed a new iDKHOW record with producer Dave Fridmann.

“The experience was a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the results!” he said.