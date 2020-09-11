iDKHOW unveil online stress test for fans

iDKHOW, the new project from former Panic! At The Disco member Dallon Weekes, have unveiled their own online stress test.

The new retro questionnaire invites fans to log into their Spotify or Apple Music accounts before being faced with a series of quick-fire questions, such as ‘Do you get uneasy in tight spaces?’ and ‘Do you want to be left alone?’, before an eventual conclusion is drawn.

The new creation, which you can access below, comes as the band prepare to release their debut album ‘Razzmatazz’ on October 16 via Fearless Records.

In partnership with TELLEXX, we invite you to participate in a brief stress analysis. Take the test at the link below and share your results with us for science.https://t.co/8wH4MGCKfi pic.twitter.com/HOAdp7TDe6 — iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) September 8, 2020

Earlier this month, the group shared the music video for their latest single ‘Leave Me Alone’.

“Making a video in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge,” Weekes said of the clip.

“We decided to incorporate a lot of things from the state of the world as it is now. Social distancing, sterile isolation, etc. it all seemed to fit with the song’s themes of wanting to quarantine yourself from toxic people and situations.”

Weekes explained the inspiration behind the song when it dropped on August 6.

He said: “When you’re in a toxic situation, the phrase ‘Leave Me Alone’ is the last civil thing you say before things get uncivil.”

iDKHOW, an abbreviation for I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, is comprised of Weekes and ex-Falling In Reverse drummer Ryan Seaman.