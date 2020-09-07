IDLES announce 2021 European tour dates

IDLES have announced a run of European tour dates for 2021.
The band will release their latest album ‘Ultra Mono’ on September 25, and they’ll tour in support of the record next year.
Having recently announced a slew of UK and Ireland tour dates for May and June 2021, IDLES have this morning (September 7) confirmed details of their European tour schedule for those months in 2021, plus two additional dates in July. Tickets for these European gigs go on sale at 11AM CEST on Friday (September 11).
⚡️JUST ANNOUNCED – EUROPE 2021 TOUR ⚡️
Tickets on sale 11 am CEST Friday 11th September
All 2021 Tour Tickets: https://t.co/MplFnkuDy3 pic.twitter.com/SGTOuTi3je
— I D L E S (@idlesband) September 7, 2020
You can see IDLES’ full 2021 tour schedule below, with the newly announced European dates in bold.
May 2021
7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
8 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
12 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff
13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
14 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
16 – Vicar Street, Dublin
17 – Vicar Street, Dublin
18 – Vicar Street, Dublin
20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
29 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany
June 2021
1 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
7 – Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal
8 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
10 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
11 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
12 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France
18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
July 2021
4 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
5 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
IDLES performed three live-streamed sets from London’s Abbey Road Studios late last month, during which they covered The Strokes and The Ramones.