IDLES announce 2021 European tour dates

IDLES have announced a run of European tour dates for 2021.

The band will release their latest album ‘Ultra Mono’ on September 25, and they’ll tour in support of the record next year.

Having recently announced a slew of UK and Ireland tour dates for May and June 2021, IDLES have this morning (September 7) confirmed details of their European tour schedule for those months in 2021, plus two additional dates in July. Tickets for these European gigs go on sale at 11AM CEST on Friday (September 11).

⚡️JUST ANNOUNCED – EUROPE 2021 TOUR ⚡️ Tickets on sale 11 am CEST Friday 11th September All 2021 Tour Tickets: https://t.co/MplFnkuDy3 pic.twitter.com/SGTOuTi3je — I D L E S (@idlesband) September 7, 2020

Advertisement

You can see IDLES’ full 2021 tour schedule below, with the newly announced European dates in bold.

May 2021

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

8 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

12 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

14 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 – Vicar Street, Dublin

17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

29 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany

June 2021

1 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

7 – Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal

8 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

10 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

11 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

12 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

July 2021

4 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

5 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

Advertisement

IDLES performed three live-streamed sets from London’s Abbey Road Studios late last month, during which they covered The Strokes and The Ramones.