IDLES add extra UK and Ireland dates to 2024 tour due to demand

IDLES have added additional dates in the UK and Ireland to their 2024 tour due to high demand. Find out how to get tickets below.

The newly-announced dates come as an extension to the Bristol post-punk’s previously announced tour across the UK towards the end of the year.

It also sees them wrap up the last of their countless scheduled shows for 2024, which include intimate UK gigs next month, a European leg of tour dates, nearly 20 shows across North America and a handful of festival appearances.

Due to high demand, Joe Talbot and co. will play additional nights in Dublin, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The first of the newly-announced dates will be held at the Telegraphy Building in Belfast on November 16, while the new show in Dublin will take place at the 3Olympia Theatre on November 20.

A second night in London will be at Alexandra Palace on November 30 – the day after the initial night at the venue – while a show in Birmingham will take place at the O2 Academy on December 4.

The final performance of the 2024 tour is now a new date at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on December 8; making it the third consecutive night in the UK city. Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (February 2) and can be found here. Check out the new list of shows below.

IDLES winter tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

16 – Belfast, Telegraphy Building [NEW]

17 – Belfast Telegraph Building

19 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

20 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre [NEW]

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Nottingham, Rock City

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

30 – London, Alexandra Palace [NEW]

DECEMBER

1 – Brighton, Centre

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham [NEW]

6 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

8 – Manchester O2 Apollo [NEW]

The live shows scheduled across this year come in celebration of IDLE’s upcoming album ‘TANGK’ – produced by Nigel Godrich and set for release on February 16.

Last week, the band shared the latest single from the upcoming LP, in the form of the fiery ‘Gift Horse’. The song is an aggressive, raucous rock track, driven by Bowen’s muscular, metallic riffs, with frontman Joe Talbot scowling “Look at him go” repeatedly over the chorus.

Back in October, the band returned with their new single ‘Dancer’, featuring James Murphy and Nancy Whang from LCD Soundsystem.

At the time, they spoke to NME about how they wanted the album to turn out. “When I started this album, I said to Bowen: ‘I want to make people dance, I want people to feel the love that I need in my life, I want to make people move, I want our music to be infectious again – and I want it to be infectious in a way that makes people feel, not think. I want to feel part of something electric again’,” said Talbot.

“I wanted to elaborate and transgress from 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’, which was the start of something new for us. When something feels as electric as ‘CRAWLER’ did, I just wanted to continue it and to evoke a sense of purpose with what we are as musicians.”