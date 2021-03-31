IDLES and Black Country, New Road among latest additions to Wide Awake festival

IDLES and Black Country, New Road are among the latest additions to the line-up for the inaugural Wide Awake festival.

The one-day London event is set to take place in Brockwell Park on September 3. The organisers of the festival had been hoping to debut Wide Awake in 2020, but they were forced to push back their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing last month the likes of Daniel Avery and Black Midi on the line-up for their 2021 event, the team behind Wide Awake have today (March 31) expanded the bill further.

Advertisement

As well as IDLES and Black Country, New Road, the likes of Shame, Goat Girl, The Murder Capital, Kokoroko and Lazarus Kane have all been added to the line-up for Wide Awake 2021.

PLUS we've also added loads of our favourite acts in the shape of Altin Gün, Black Country, New Road, Crows, Debonair, Gary, Indiana, Goat Girl, Ivan Smagghe, Kikagaku Moyo, KOKOROKO, Lazarus Kane, Los Bitchos, Manfredas, Minimal Violence, PVA, Shame, The Murder Capital & Tiña! pic.twitter.com/SMpSZGb9vY — Wide Awake (@wideawakeldn) March 31, 2021

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the next wave of brilliant artists that we have taken huge pleasure in supporting since their early days,” Wide Awake Festival Director Marcus Weedon said in a new statement.

“Wide Awake is set to not only provide the platform for brilliant new bands, but also to pay homage to the established bands who have also supported us as independent venues.”

‘Super Early-Bird’ tickets for the festival sold out last month, but general sale tickets are on sale now for £44.50. You can find those and more information about Wide Awake 2021 here.

Advertisement

Following IDLES’ set at Wide Awake on the afternoon of September 3, the band will then race to their home city of Bristol to perform a huge outdoor show on Clifton Downs later that day.