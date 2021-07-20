IDLES and Slowthai team up for intense new version of ‘Model Village’

IDLES have enlisted Slowthai for a new version of ‘Model Village’, which originally appeared on the Bristol band’s last record ‘Ultra Mono’.

The two artists performed the track live as part of a new hour-long special titled ‘Defense Of The Arts’, a collaboration between frontman Joe Talbot’s ‘Balley TV’ online talk show and footwear company Vans.

Advertisement

Balley TV was launched by Talbot in June 2020 and named after his label Balley Records. Guests have included Sharon Van Etten, Kae Tempest, The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth and many more.

The new special also features interviews and special performances with the likes of Deep Tan, Nuha Ruby Ra and Katy J Pearson.

The band’s Slowthai collaboration has also been recorded as a studio version. You can hear that below, and pre-order an exclusive 7″ vinyl of the track here.

IDLES and Slowthai have been friends since the summer of 2019. In September that year, Talbot hailed Slowthai as “a vibrant and important voice in the world and obviously Britain. I respect him and I love him as a person.”

Advertisement

Slowthai returned the favour, saying: “We just see eye-to-eye and we just don’t care. You connect with some people, you don’t connect with others. I feel like it’s a brotherhood, they’re my brothers in arms forever.”

Last month, meanwhile, IDLES shared a brand new song called ‘Sodium’, part of the soundtrack for DC‘s Dark Nights: Death Metal, released by DC Comics as a tie in for the comic book series of the same name.