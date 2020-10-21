IDLES and The Streets to feature as part of Doc’n Roll Film Festival 2020

IDLES and The Streets are among the subjects who feature in the music films that will be screened as part of this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival.

The music documentary festival is returning for its seventh edition from November 4-15, with films set to be screened in a select number of cinemas and venues as well as online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the films set to be screened are the Idles documentary Don’t Go Gentle and the world premiere of The Streets: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, with the latter being followed by a Q&A featuring The Streets’ Mike Skinner.

Other films of note include Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement and Sisters With Transistors.

You can see the full listings for Doc’n Roll 2020 below, and find out more information about the film festival here.

November 2020

Sunday 1, 4:30pm – Alexandra Palace Theatre (London Premiere)

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away + exclusive Q&A with director + Scott Gorham

Wednesday 4, 6:00pm – BFI Southbank (Opening Night – World Premiere)

Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day + Q&A feat. the director and Special Guest

Sunday 8, 6:30pm – Broadway Cinema (Nottingham)

Don’t Go Gentle: A Film about IDLES + Q&A feat. the director and producer (former band member)

Friday 6, 6:10pm – Barbican Cinemas (London Premiere)

The Sound is Innocent Q&A

Saturday 7, 3:00pm – Barbican Cinemas (UK Premiere)

In a Silent Way (Talk Talk portrait) + Q&A

Saturday 7, 9:00pm – The Castle Cinema (World Premiere)

The Ventures: Stars On Guitars

Sunday 8, 4:00pm – Rio Cinema (London Premiere)

Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement

Sunday 8, 5:30pm – Barbican Cinemas (UK Premiere)

Sebastien Tellier: Many Lives + Q&A

Tuesday 10, 6:45pm – The Castle Cinema (UK Premiere)

This Film Should Not Exist: Country Teasers and Ben Wallers

Thursday 12, 5:55pm – Barbican Cinemas (World Premiere)

Motian in Motion (Jazz Drummer Paul Motian)

Thursday 12, 6:30pm – Rio Cinema UK Premiere

Friday 13, 6:30pm – Broadway Cinema Nottingham

Other Like Me + Q&A

Saturday 14, 3:00pm – The Barbican Theatre (London Premiere)

Sisters With Transistors + Q&A feat. the director – Plus live Analog Tape performance

Saturday 14, 6:30pm – Genesis (World Premiere)

The Streets: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive + Q&A featuring Mike Skinner

Online premieres (streaming on-demand from November 9-16)

Acid Mothers Reynols: Live and Beyond

AfroCuba’78 – the documentary

Ara Malikian: a life among strings

Back To The Source

Born Balearic: Jon Sa Trinxa and The Spirit of Ibiza

Chris Holmes: Mean Man

It’s Not All Rock & Roll – Swearing At Motorists

JoyCut – Robert Smith’s Meltdown

Larry’s Garage – Larry Levan & the Paradise Garage

The Sweet France of Rachid

The Holy Gift – inspired by Tool’s music

The Life and Dreams of Ergo Phizmiz

The Offline Playlist

The Tale of the Dog

Twinkle Dammit!

Persian Black Metal Story

