IDLES and The Streets to feature as part of Doc’n Roll Film Festival 2020

IDLES and The Streets are among the subjects who feature in the music films that will be screened as part of this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival.
The music documentary festival is returning for its seventh edition from November 4-15, with films set to be screened in a select number of cinemas and venues as well as online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the films set to be screened are the Idles documentary Don’t Go Gentle and the world premiere of The Streets: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, with the latter being followed by a Q&A featuring The Streets’ Mike Skinner.
Other films of note include Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement and Sisters With Transistors.
You can see the full listings for Doc’n Roll 2020 below, and find out more information about the film festival here.
November 2020
Sunday 1, 4:30pm – Alexandra Palace Theatre (London Premiere)
Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away + exclusive Q&A with director + Scott Gorham
Wednesday 4, 6:00pm – BFI Southbank (Opening Night – World Premiere)
Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day + Q&A feat. the director and Special Guest
Sunday 8, 6:30pm – Broadway Cinema (Nottingham)
Don’t Go Gentle: A Film about IDLES + Q&A feat. the director and producer (former band member)
Friday 6, 6:10pm – Barbican Cinemas (London Premiere)
The Sound is Innocent Q&A
Saturday 7, 3:00pm – Barbican Cinemas (UK Premiere)
In a Silent Way (Talk Talk portrait) + Q&A
Saturday 7, 9:00pm – The Castle Cinema (World Premiere)
The Ventures: Stars On Guitars
Sunday 8, 4:00pm – Rio Cinema (London Premiere)
Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement
Sunday 8, 5:30pm – Barbican Cinemas (UK Premiere)
Sebastien Tellier: Many Lives + Q&A
Tuesday 10, 6:45pm – The Castle Cinema (UK Premiere)
This Film Should Not Exist: Country Teasers and Ben Wallers
Thursday 12, 5:55pm – Barbican Cinemas (World Premiere)
Motian in Motion (Jazz Drummer Paul Motian)
Thursday 12, 6:30pm – Rio Cinema UK Premiere
Friday 13, 6:30pm – Broadway Cinema Nottingham
Other Like Me + Q&A
Saturday 14, 3:00pm – The Barbican Theatre (London Premiere)
Sisters With Transistors + Q&A feat. the director – Plus live Analog Tape performance
Saturday 14, 6:30pm – Genesis (World Premiere)
The Streets: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive + Q&A featuring Mike Skinner
Online premieres (streaming on-demand from November 9-16)
Acid Mothers Reynols: Live and Beyond
AfroCuba’78 – the documentary
Ara Malikian: a life among strings
Back To The Source
Born Balearic: Jon Sa Trinxa and The Spirit of Ibiza
Chris Holmes: Mean Man
It’s Not All Rock & Roll – Swearing At Motorists
JoyCut – Robert Smith’s Meltdown
Larry’s Garage – Larry Levan & the Paradise Garage
The Sweet France of Rachid
The Holy Gift – inspired by Tool’s music
The Life and Dreams of Ergo Phizmiz
The Offline Playlist
The Tale of the Dog
Twinkle Dammit!
Persian Black Metal Story
The Streets recently announced an ‘Amsterdam Weekender’ that will be held from April 30-May 1, 2021.