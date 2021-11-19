IDLES announce 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

IDLES have announced they’ll tour Australia and New Zealand in October and November of next year in support of latest album ‘CRAWLER’.

The band will kick the run of dates off in late October with three shows in New Zealand – Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. The tour will then continue to Australia, where the band have shows booked in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth.

See tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Thursday (November 25) at 12pm local time. There’s a pre-sale a few days earlier on November 22 for those on the band’s mailing list, which you can register for here.

‘CRAWLER’, IDLES’ fourth studio album, arrived earlier this month after being previewed with singles like ‘Car Crash’ and ‘The Bleachland Ballroom’, making their US television debut with a performance of the latter on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

NME praised the album’s risk-taking in a four-star review, saying it “rips apart the idea of what IDLES is, how they can sound and what they represent”.

“On their first three albums, IDLES instructed others to interrogate their feelings and live their lives being as emotionally open as possible. With ‘CRAWLER’ they take their own advice, adding a whole new dimension to an already beloved band.”

IDLES’ 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 27 – Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

Friday 28 – Wellington, Shed 6

Saturday 29 – Auckland, Town Hall

Monday 31 – Melbourne, The Forum

NOVEMBER

Thursday 3 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 5 – Adelaide, The Gov

Sunday 6 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 8 – Perth, Astor Theatre