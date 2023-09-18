IDLES announce 2024 European tour

IDLES have shared details of an upcoming European tour, set to take place in Spring 2024.

The British indie band announced the update on their social media pages this morning (September 18), confirming that they will be headed to Europe soon for a run of live tour dates.

“We are coming to Europe, a place that brought us up with beauty and vigour. We promise to return the favour, show after show after show,” the band wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

“All is love,” they added, confirming that the general on sale for tickets will be available this Friday (September 22) at 10am CEST. It also announced that a pre-sale will commence tomorrow (September 19), available to those who have signed up to the band’s mailing list. Tickets can be found here.

For the run of tour dates, the first of the 17 new shows will kick off with a slot at the Super Bock Arena in Porto, Portugal on February 29, and will continue with a show the next day at Madrid’s Wizink Centre.

From there, the remaining shows will run across March, making stops in Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Prague and more, and close with remaining stops across Germany and Sweden.

The final show of the newly-announced tour will take place at the Jahrhunderthalle venue in Frankfurt on Saturday, March 23. Find a full list of upcoming EU dates below.

In other IDLES news, earlier this year the band joined names including Rina Sawayama and Hot Chip in backing a campaign urging the UK government to act on US visa charges.

The decision arose after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it was planning to raise touring visa fees for foreign acts by 260 per cent. Under the DHS proposal, applications for a P visa – which allows acts arriving in the States to perform temporarily – would increase from the current rate of $460 (£375.23) to $1,615 (£1,317).

“Britain is renowned for its hugely profitable musical exports, however with pointless and costly restrictions such as these, British artists will struggle to make a name for themselves in the US, which would be a huge shame,” said band member Adam Devonshire at the time. “I’m calling on the UK Government to oppose these changes.”

More recently, however, the band joined Jamie T as special guests for the biggest headline show of his career at London’s Finsbury Park in June.

Discussing his time working with Jamie T, IDLES’ Joe Talbot revealed to NME how they first got in contact.

“We met through Willie J Healey a couple of years ago. Willie’s known Jamie for a while and I’ve been a huge fan of Jamie’s since he started the circuit a long time ago,” he explained.

“I think I met Willie’s mum that day. We try and hang out and do wholesome things. On the way back, I met Jamie in the back of a Mercedes! Ever since then, we try and chat as much as possible. Jamie, unbeknownst to the public, is probably the most prolific musician I’ve met… he just never releases any of it!”