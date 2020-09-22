IDLES announce all-female support acts for 2021 UK and Ireland tour

IDLES have announced a huge list of support acts for their 2021 UK and Ireland headline tour.

Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more are all set to join select dates of the huge, sold-out run of dates in May and June.

The dates, which begin in early May with two sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands venue, culminate the following month with four gigs at London’s Brixton Academy.

Advertisement

See IDLES’ list of tour dates and support acts for their 2021 UK headline tour below.

MAY 2021

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

8 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

12 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

14 – O2 Academy, Sheffield (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

16 – Vicar Street, Dublin (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

17 – Vicar Street, Dublin (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

18 – Vicar Street, Dublin (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

JUNE 2021

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (with Sinead O’Brien and Witch Fever)

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (with Cate Le Bon and Shopping)

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London (with Anna Calvi and Wych Elm)

The all-female list of support acts, which also features Bristol band Wych Elm, and Witch Fever, follows IDLES recently addressing criticism around their alleged lack of support for female artists.

Speaking in an NME cover feature around the release of their third album ‘Ultra Mono’, frontman Joe Talbot admitted that in the past, the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” to support them on tour.

Advertisement

He went on to say that a change in the status quo will be achieved “with Government legislation, and getting a fairer demographic into music in the first place. That doesn’t mean I want to eradicate any sort of responsibility… [but] any cultural shift comes with representation and education.

“To inspire young black women to be punk musicians, they need to be included in the messaging and welcomed into the culture. Hopefully young black girls will listen to IDLES and feel welcome in our community. As white men we’re normalised [within punk culture] but we understand now and we’re re-educating ourselves – and our audience – that integration and celebration of difference is key to happiness.”

IDLES release new album ‘Ultra Mono’ on Friday (September 25). In a four-star album review, NME wrote: This record fuses the first album’s goofy sense of humour with ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance”s brazen manifesto for a healthier society.

“Despite their imperfections and the often justified criticism, IDLES are ultimately a good thing. The band want to take you on a trip and for you to enjoy the ride, and for the destination to be serene. Hold on tight.”