IDLES announce dates for intimate 2021 UK instore tour

IDLES have announced details of an intimate UK instore tour for 2021 – see the full list of dates below.
The Bristol band release their third album, ‘Ultra Mono’, this Friday (September 25).
The new gigs are set to take place in small venues across the country next April in association with record stores in the corresponding cities.
The new tour follows the band’s huge UK and Ireland tour dates for May and June 2021, with a European headline run following in June and July.
The instore gigs begin on April 12 in Southampton at The 1865 (in association with Vinilo Records) and run throughout the month, culminating with two hometown gigs at The Louisiana, organised by Friendly Records.
See the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates, with the new UK instore shows in bold.
April 2021
12 – Southampton, The 1865 (with Vinilo Records)
13 – Portsmouth, Guildhall (with Pie & Vinyl)
15 – Brighton, Concorde 2 (with Resident)
16 – Hull, The Adelphi Club (with HMV)
17 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop (with HMV)
19 – Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai Records)
20 – Leeds, Beckett (with Crash Records)
22 – Oxford, O2 Academy (with Truck)
23 – London, Pryzm (with Banquet Records)
25 – Bristol, Louisiana (with Friendly Records)
26 – Bristol, Louisiana (with Friendly Records)
May 2021
7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
8 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
12 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff
13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
14 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
16 – Vicar Street, Dublin
17 – Vicar Street, Dublin
18 – Vicar Street, Dublin
20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
29 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany
June 2021
1 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
7 – Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal
8 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
10 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
11 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
12 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France
18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
July 2021
4 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
5 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
Reviewing IDLES’ imminent third album ‘Ultra Mono’, NME wrote: “This record fuses the first album’s goofy sense of humour with ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance”s brazen manifesto for a healthier society.
“Despite their imperfections and the often justified criticism, IDLES are ultimately a good thing. The band want to take you on a trip and for you to enjoy the ride, and for the destination to be serene. Hold on tight.”
IDLES are NME‘s current cover stars – read the Big Read interview with the band around the release of ‘Ultra Mono’ here.