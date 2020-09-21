IDLES announce dates for intimate 2021 UK instore tour

IDLES have announced details of an intimate UK instore tour for 2021 – see the full list of dates below.

The Bristol band release their third album, ‘Ultra Mono’, this Friday (September 25).

The new gigs are set to take place in small venues across the country next April in association with record stores in the corresponding cities.

The new tour follows the band’s huge UK and Ireland tour dates for May and June 2021, with a European headline run following in June and July.

The instore gigs begin on April 12 in Southampton at The 1865 (in association with Vinilo Records) and run throughout the month, culminating with two hometown gigs at The Louisiana, organised by Friendly Records.

See the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates, with the new UK instore shows in bold.

April 2021

12 – Southampton, The 1865 (with Vinilo Records)

13 – Portsmouth, Guildhall (with Pie & Vinyl)

15 – Brighton, Concorde 2 (with Resident)

16 – Hull, The Adelphi Club (with HMV)

17 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop (with HMV)

19 – Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai Records)

20 – Leeds, Beckett (with Crash Records)

22 – Oxford, O2 Academy (with Truck)

23 – London, Pryzm (with Banquet Records)

25 – Bristol, Louisiana (with Friendly Records)

26 – Bristol, Louisiana (with Friendly Records)

May 2021

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

8 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

9 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

12 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

14 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 – Vicar Street, Dublin

17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

29 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany

June 2021

1 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

7 – Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal

8 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

10 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

11 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

12 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

July 2021

4 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

5 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

Reviewing IDLES’ imminent third album ‘Ultra Mono’, NME wrote: “This record fuses the first album’s goofy sense of humour with ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance”s brazen manifesto for a healthier society.

“Despite their imperfections and the often justified criticism, IDLES are ultimately a good thing. The band want to take you on a trip and for you to enjoy the ride, and for the destination to be serene. Hold on tight.”

IDLES are NME‘s current cover stars – read the Big Read interview with the band around the release of ‘Ultra Mono’ here.