IDLES announce live album of their show at Paris’ Le Bataclan

IDLES have announced a live album of their show at Paris’ Le Bataclan last year.

The Bristol punks will release ‘A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan’ on December 6 – almost a year to the day after their incendiary show at the legendary Parisian venue.

The record will be available digitally, on CD and in three limited-edition coloured vinyl which contains a photobook and an instant digital download of ‘Mother’.

“Our show at Le Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour, we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years,” they said of the show.

“That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that night at Le Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open-minded and long live the moment.”

The live album comes as IDLES continue work on their third record – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance‘.

As well as working with The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis on the record, frontman Joe Talbot says it will continue to see the band evolving their sound.

“The only departure is development. You’re always evolving. It’s the next step along from ‘Joy…’ and ‘Brutalism’. This is the third. You can see the progression and regression in some ways. It’s us, but a year older. We got bored of certain things and excited by others,” Talbot told NME earlier this year.

“We want to write more techno, we want to write more noise, we want to write more pop, and we want to write more country. We’ll just write it until it sounds like something we love, then we’ll put the words on top.”