IDLES announce massive 2021 UK and Ireland tour

IDLES have announced details of their biggest UK tour to date, which will take in two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Heading out on the road in support of their forthcoming third album ‘Ultra Mono’, the Bristol band will begin with two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland on May 7/8, before playing venues across the UK until the middle of June.

The jaunt will conclude with two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 18/19, with all dates listed in full below.

Tickets will go on sale from 10AM on Friday 28th August, while a number of free tickets will be available to key workers here.

Earlier this month, the band shared the video for ‘Model Village’. The song is the latest preview of their upcoming new album ‘Ultra Mono’, which is set for release on September 25.

Speaking on the meaning of the song, IDLES’ frontman Joe Talbot said: “I hated growing up in a city that was really a town that was really a fishbowl. I left as soon as I could, only to realise the fishbowl didn’t exist…just the fish, and they’re everywhere.”

Crafted over a number of weeks under lockdown, the ‘Model Village’ video is made up of hand-drawn paper shapes that were filmed by [French director] Michel Gondry atop various lightboxes in his Los Angeles studio. The individual images were then sent to his brother and music video director Olivier Gondry in Paris, where they were animated through the magic of CGI.

The record has also been so far been previewed with ‘Mr. Motivator’, ‘Grounds’ and ‘A Hymn’.