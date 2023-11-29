IDLES announce massive 2024 world tour

IDLES have announced a massive world tour and shared details of upcoming shows set for Spring 2024.

The band shared the details for their 2024 European gigs previously, and have now announced a run of dates that will see them make stops in the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.

March 2024 will see IDLES make their way through Europe with stops in major cities such as Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Prague and more, before closing with remaining stops in Germany and Sweden. In May, the band will head out to the United States and play a handful of shows in Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Oakland, San Fransisco, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, and New Orleans.

From there, they will travel to the UK to play shows in Cardiff, Halifax, Margate and Cornwall during the month of July. September will see them back in the US for a string of East Coast dates in Asheville, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Boston. They will then make their way to Mexico to play Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.

During November 2024, IDLES will take on Ireland, playing shows in Belfast and Dublin followed by the UK where they will make stops in Glasgow, Nottingham and Newcastle before playing London’s Alexandra Palace. The tour will finally wrap up in December with stops in Brighton and Birmingham followed by two nights at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who pre-order IDLES upcoming LP ‘Tangk’ from the band’s official web store before 4pm GMT on Tuesday (December 4). General sale will commence next Friday (December 8) at 9am local time. Visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets.

IDLES 2024 world tour dates are:

DECEMBER

1- Hong Kong,Clockenflap

2 – Bangkok, Maho Rasop Festival



FEBRUARY 2024

29 – Porto, Super Bock Arena



MARCH 2024

1 – Madrid, Wizinik

2 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

5 – Milan, Alcatraz

7 – Paris, Zenith

8 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS

9 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

11 – Prague, SaSaZu

12 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

14 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

18 – Stockholm, Annexet

19 – Copenhagen, KB Hallen

21 – Cologne, Palladium

22 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle



MAY 2024

3 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

7 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

10 – Oakland, Fox Theater

11 – San Francisco, The Warfield

13 – Hollywood, Palladium

18 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

21 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater

22 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

23 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom



JUNE 2024

10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

11 – Orlando, House of Blues

13 – New Orleans, The Fillmore



JULY 2024

12 – Cardiff, Castle

13 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 – Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 – Cornwall, The Wyldes



SEPTEMBER 2024

14 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

15 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

18 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21 – Montreal, MTELUS

24 – Boston, Roadrunner



OCTOBER 2024

1 – Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

2 – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

4 – Mexico City, Pepsi Centre



NOVEMBER 2024

17 – Belfast, Telegraph

19 – Dublin, Olympia

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

29 – London, Alexandra Palace



DECEMBER 2024

1 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

The tour is in support of the band’s fifth studio album ‘Tangk’ which is set for release on February 16 via Partisan. The LP’s lead single ‘Dancer’ featuring James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem, was released back in October.

Speaking to NME about the album, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot said: “When I started this album, I said to Bowen: ‘I want to make people dance, I want people to feel the love that I need in my life, I want to make people move, I want our music to be infectious again – and I want it to be infectious in a way that makes people feel, not think. I want to feel part of something electric again’”

He continued: “I wanted to elaborate and transgress from 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’, which was the start of something new for us. When something feels as electric as ‘CRAWLER’ did, I just wanted to continue it and to evoke a sense of purpose with what we are as musicians.”

Elsewhere, IDLES BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and a host of MPs have backed a campaign for a ban on rap lyrics being used in court.

They have written an open letter that can be signed by anyone, with notable signatories also including lawyer Lady Chakrabarti and Labour MPs Nadia Whittome and Kim Johnson.

Whittome is due to table new legislation drafted by the Art Not Evidence group – formed last year by a group of lawyers, academics and music industry professionals – in the next parliamentary session which will call for a rigorous set of tests to determine whether prosecutors should be allowed to put rap evidence, including lyrics, recorded tracks, and music videos in front of juries.