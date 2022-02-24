IDLES announce new date for postponed Cardiff arena gig

IDLES have announced a new date for their postponed show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

The five-piece were due to perform at the venue last Friday (February 18) but the gig was postponed the day before due to the effects of Storm Eunice.

“Safety is our number one priority, and with the inability for people to travel we are left with no choice than to not go ahead with the show tomorrow,” IDLES said at the time. “Our team is working on a rescheduled date so please hold on to your tickets. Stay safe.”

IDLES have now confirmed that they will play at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on March 31. The venue also confirmed that all original tickets for the gig will remain valid.

IDLES’ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff gig has now been rescheduled three times. It was originally due to take place on May 12, 2021, but was moved due to ongoing issues with the COVID pandemic.

It was then hoped that the gig would finally take place on January 21 this year, but the band were forced to move it once again due to Wales’ COVID restrictions.

IDLES, who will also perform in Cardiff in April as part of BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022, are set to embark on a run of European dates on Monday (February 28) that runs through March before they head to North America for a tour in April.

The band are also set to perform at Creation Day Festival and 2000 Trees Festival this year.