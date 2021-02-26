IDLES announce rescheduled UK and European tour for 2022

IDLES have announced their rescheduled UK and European headline tour dates, which will now take place in 2022.

The band were originally meant to head out on the road in May, with dates stretching through to July.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the tour has now been rescheduled until next year. The dates will instead kick off in January 2022, beginning with four shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band will then head across the UK and Ireland before journeying across the continent in February and March. All tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows.

As well as the previously scheduled dates, IDLES have also added two new shows in Spain, taking place in Bilbao and Barcelona on March 7 and 9 respectively.

Due to Covid-19, our UK & European headline shows will now take place in 2022. We’re also happy to announce that we have added dates in Bilbao and Barcelona which are on sale immediately. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. pic.twitter.com/KFJLwgvxOD — I D L E S (@idlesband) February 26, 2021

IDLES will play:

JANUARY 2022

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

19 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

24 – Dublin, Vicar Street

25 – Dublin, Vicar Street

26 – Dublin, Vicar Street

28 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 – Glasgow, Barrowland

4 – Glasgow, Barrowland

5 – Glasgow, Barrowland

18 – Hamburg, Docks

19 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

20 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

22 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

23 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

24 – Munich, Muffathalle

26 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

28 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

MARCH 2022

1 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

2 – Lyon, Transbordeur

3 – Milan, Fabrique

6 – Toulouse, Le Bikini

7 – Bilbao, Santana

9 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

10 – Madrid, Riviera

11 – Lisbon, Colisseum

IDLES will be joined by the previously announced support acts across the tour, which include Cate Le Bon, Wych Elm, Witch Fever, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping, Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie in the UK. In Europe, they will be accompanied by Girl Band, Bambara, Witch Fever and Porridge Radio.

The band announced the mostly female-identifying support acts last year. It followed frontman Joe Talbot admitting in an interview with NME that the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” as their opening acts on tour.