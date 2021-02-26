IDLES announce rescheduled UK and European tour for 2022

IDLES have announced their rescheduled UK and European headline tour dates, which will now take place in 2022.
The band were originally meant to head out on the road in May, with dates stretching through to July.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the tour has now been rescheduled until next year. The dates will instead kick off in January 2022, beginning with four shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
The band will then head across the UK and Ireland before journeying across the continent in February and March. All tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows.
As well as the previously scheduled dates, IDLES have also added two new shows in Spain, taking place in Bilbao and Barcelona on March 7 and 9 respectively.
Due to Covid-19, our UK & European headline shows will now take place in 2022. We’re also happy to announce that we have added dates in Bilbao and Barcelona which are on sale immediately.
All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. pic.twitter.com/KFJLwgvxOD
— I D L E S (@idlesband) February 26, 2021
IDLES will play:
JANUARY 2022
16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
19 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
24 – Dublin, Vicar Street
25 – Dublin, Vicar Street
26 – Dublin, Vicar Street
28 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
29 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
FEBRUARY 2022
1 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
3 – Glasgow, Barrowland
4 – Glasgow, Barrowland
5 – Glasgow, Barrowland
18 – Hamburg, Docks
19 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
20 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
22 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
23 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
24 – Munich, Muffathalle
26 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
28 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
MARCH 2022
1 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
2 – Lyon, Transbordeur
3 – Milan, Fabrique
6 – Toulouse, Le Bikini
7 – Bilbao, Santana
9 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
10 – Madrid, Riviera
11 – Lisbon, Colisseum
IDLES will be joined by the previously announced support acts across the tour, which include Cate Le Bon, Wych Elm, Witch Fever, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping, Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie in the UK. In Europe, they will be accompanied by Girl Band, Bambara, Witch Fever and Porridge Radio.
The band announced the mostly female-identifying support acts last year. It followed frontman Joe Talbot admitting in an interview with NME that the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” as their opening acts on tour.