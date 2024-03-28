IDLES announce support acts for 2024 UK and Ireland tour

IDLES have announced their support acts for their upcoming 2024 UK/Ireland tour – check out all details below.

The Bristol band have just released their fifth album ‘Tangk‘ and are set to tour the album across the country from July this year. Now, the band have taken to social media to reveal a swathe of support acts who’ll join their tour with them.

First, Australian genre-bending master Genesis Owusu, along with Brighton punk rockers Lambrini Girls have been announced to perform with IDLES. Belfast industrial post-punkers Chalk and Dublin garage-rockers SPRINTS are also set to support the band, with experimental rock duo BATTLES and Latin indie-pop artist Angélica Garcia slated to join.

Finally, singer-songwriter and potential future collaborator Willie J Healey will round out the list of support acts this year. Find out which bands will play with IDLES on which dates below and get any remaining tickets here:

JULY

12 – Cardiff, Castle *=

13 – Halifax, The Piece Hall *=

20 – Margate, Dreamland *>

21 – Cornwall, The Wyldes *>

NOVEMBER

16 – Belfast, Telegraphy Building %

17 – Belfast Telegraph Building %

19 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre %

20 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre %

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro +

24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall +

25 – Nottingham, Rock City +

26 – Nottingham, Rock City +

29 – London, Alexandra Palace +#

30 – London, Alexandra Palace ^#

DECEMBER

1 – Brighton, Centre +

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham +

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham +

6 – Manchester, O2 Apollo +

7 – Manchester, O2 Apollo +

8 – Manchester O2 Apollo +

Angélica Garcia*

BATTLES^

Chalk%

Genesis Owusu>

Lambrini Girls#

Sprints=

Willie J Healey+

NME reviewed ‘Tangk’ when it was released last February, calling it “the most open-hearted we’ve ever seen them” in a four star review. “The record ends not on a scream but on the peaceful and jazzy full stop of ‘Monolith’ as the frontman serenely concludes: “I found myself my own king, I took his crown, I took his rings”.

“Removing our fat-fingered monarch’s jewels isn’t as much a ‘fuck you’ to the establishment here as realising that without self-worth and a little gratitude, you’re nothing. Anger is an energy, but love is the answer, they pose.”

We also caught up with frontman Joe Talbot for an extended In Conversation chat about the making of ‘Tangk’ and its approach to love: “I’m interested in showing the different facets of love that are not so conventional, but are very fucking important: empathy, patience, honesty, communion, hard work, recovery, forgiveness. That’s what I wrote about.

“I’m still there. I’m still going to need to go through it, and I’m still very much interested in writing about love forevermore. I find it fascinating and empowering.”

In other news, IDLES have spoken out about whether they could potentially headline Glastonbury in the future.