IDLES announce their biggest UK tour to date – including huge Alexandra Palace show

HUGE.

IDLES have announced details of their biggest UK tour to date – including a huge show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

The Bristol band, who released their second album ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance‘ in 2018, will hit the road in December.

After kicking off at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on December 3, they’ll play Manchester Academy on December 4 and Leeds O2 Academy on December 5.

Two days later, they’ll play the biggest show of their career to 10,400 fans at Alexandra Palace. Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale this Friday (June 28).

DECEMBER

3 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

4 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

5 – O2 Academy, Leeds

7 – Alexandra Palace, London

The news of their tour comes after IDLES returned with ‘Mercedes Marxist’, their first new track of 2019. They have also confirmed that album three is also n the way,

Speaking to NME earlier this year, frontman Joe Talbot also stressed the need to further evolve their sound on the next record.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“The only departure is development. You’re always evolving. It’s the next step along from ‘Joy…’ and ‘Brutalism’. This is the third,” he explained.

“You can see the progression and regression in some ways. It’s us, but a year older. We got bored of certain things and excited by others. We want to write more techno, we want to write more noise, we want to write more pop, and we want to write more country. We’ll just write it until it sounds like something we love, then we’ll put the words on top.”