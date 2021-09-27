IDLES announced as headliners for 2000trees festival 2022

IDLES have been announced as headliners for 2000trees festival’s 2022 edition – see the full line-up so far below.

The Cheltenham-based festival cancelled its 2021 bash due to COVID-19 restrictions, saying they were “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”.

After putting on a special replacement event alongside sister event ArcTanGent in Bristol earlier this month, the festival have announced their return next year.

From July 7-9 next summer, IDLES will be joined by the likes of Jimmy Eat World and Dinosaur Pile-Up, who were both booked for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions, while PUP are among the artists newly booked for 2022.

See the full list of names for 2000 Trees 2022 below. Tickets are on sale here now.

💥💥 NEW FOR '22: @idlesband!!!!!!!!!!! 💥💥 We've also got @PupTheBand, @YoungGunsUK, @Hundredth, and loads more names joining the MONSTER party next summer. View the full lineup so far on our website, and buy your tickets NOW NOW NOW at https://t.co/TC5HZp5YKg. TREES!!! pic.twitter.com/M3RTvNOEU5 — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) September 27, 2021

When cancelling their 2021 edition in April, 2000trees have confirmed this morning (September 27) that they have been forced to axe plans for their 2021 festival, citing problems with international acts travelling to the UK and a lack of UK Government-backed festival cancellation insurance as two of the key reasons for the postponement to 2022.

Noting that over 20 of the bands on their 2021 line-up had ruled out travelling to the UK in time for the festival, 2000trees say they have been “forced to take the absolutely heart-breaking decision” to postpone to 2022.

“Up until a week ago we were still furiously working behind the scenes to try to make the festival happen,” a statement from 2000trees at the time read. “We really wanted (and needed) a party just as much as you this year. But after losing these bands, it’s clear that we are unable to give you the award-winning Trees experience that you know and love this year”.

2000trees also criticised the UK Government for failing to implement COVID cancellation insurance for the live events industry.

IDLES, meanwhile, will also headline Creation Day Festival 2022, the new Wolverhampton-based festival curated by Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee.