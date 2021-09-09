IDLES announced as headliners for Creation Day Festival 2022

IDLES have been announced as one of the main headliners of Creation Day Festival 2022.

The festival is being curated by Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, and had been set to debut this year before coronavirus-enforced restrictions forced its cancellation.

Creation Day Festival is now aiming to debut in Wolverhampton’s West Park from May 28-29, 2022.

“I’m very pleased to be asked again by the City of Wolverhampton Council and Toura Toura Festivals to curate the Utilita Creation Day Festival 2022,” McGee said in a statement. “It’s great to see that most of the bands that missed out on playing due to COVID restrictions this year have all agreed to come back and play in 2022, with the fantastic addition of IDLES.”

IDLES will headline the first night of Creation Day Festival 2022 on May 28, with Echo & The Bunnymen, CAST, Glasvegas, Echobelly, Shambolics, The Clockworks and The iLLicits also set to perform on the opening day.

Happy Mondays will headline on May 29, heading a bill that so far includes Friendly Fires, ASH, Black Grape, Sleeper, The Wedding Present, Grandmas House, Cat SFX and Marquis Drive.

Tickets for Creation Day Festival 2022 will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (September 10) from here.

IDLES recently shared their cover of Metallica’s ‘The God That Failed’ for the latter’s ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, a star-studded covers album of tracks from ‘The Black Album’ that is set for release tomorrow (September 10).