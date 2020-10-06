IDLES are already working on their next album

IDLES have revealed that they’ve already started working on their next album.

The five-piece’s latest LP ‘Ultra Mono’ only arrived last month, going straight to the top of the UK albums chart in its first week – making it the band’s first ever UK number one album.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq, IDLES revealed that that they’ve already begun writing their fourth studio album.

Asked if they had a celebration upon hearing that ‘Ultra Mono’ had gone to number one, frontman Joe Talbot replied: “No, we were in the room writing album four.”

Lamacq countered by arguing that the band should “put your feet up for a month or two”, to which Talbot replied: “We will yeah, when there’s some proper down time.”

Pressed on how the new music is shaping up, Talbot said they’ve “written one and a half songs, kind of.”

“Same as always: we start with a title and a theme,” he said, before adding: “This one’s the opposite to ‘Ultra Mono’ but with the same ethos – there you go.”

Going on to speak about IDLES’ newfound chart success, Talbot said that such an honour “wasn’t in our sights.”

“It’s not something I think bands have a conversation about anymore, or ever do really,” he reflected. “If it was any other week – say if we released our album the same week The Killers did – we’d be number three [in the charts]. Do you know what I mean? It all depends on the week.”

He later added: “Being number one is a counter for how many people have been willing to support us openly and actively, and it’s something that we’ll never stop being grateful for. It’s a counter, literally we’ve been told how much support we have because it wasn’t from streams and stuff. It’s down to our amazing support, absolutely.”

IDLES were announced yesterday (October 5) as one of the main support acts for Pearl Jam’s pair of BST Hyde Park shows, which are set to take place in London next summer.